Tenaris SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:TS opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,413 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

