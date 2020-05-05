Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $174.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

