Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tc Pipelines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NYSE:TRP opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $17,926,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.