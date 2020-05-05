T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

