Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,269 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 82.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 75,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 83.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 672,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 306,190 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

