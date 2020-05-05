Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.87

Headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of 1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Switch's ranking:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

SWCH opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 0.63. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 36,789 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $485,246.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,827.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

