Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 49,850 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

