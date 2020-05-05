SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Motco bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

