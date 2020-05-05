SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPX. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NYSE:WPX opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

