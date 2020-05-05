SunTrust Banks Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of VAC opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,124,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

