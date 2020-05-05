SunTrust Banks Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

