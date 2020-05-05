Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 613.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,962 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 353,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

