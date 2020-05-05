Summit Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.82%.

SMMF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders purchased 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $292,828 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.