Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,876,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348,792 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Microsoft worth $5,027,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 81,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.