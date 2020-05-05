Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,100,533 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Apple worth $5,045,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

