Strs Ohio Purchases 840 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of CRL opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

