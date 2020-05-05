Strs Ohio Has $793,000 Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trex were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

TREX stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

