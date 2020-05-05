Strs Ohio Has $693,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

