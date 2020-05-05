Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

STRA stock opened at $149.40 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after buying an additional 589,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,804,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,866,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,548 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

