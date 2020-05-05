Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equifax Call Options (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 call options.

NYSE:EFX opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $87,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

