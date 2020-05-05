Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,444 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 405,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

