Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,444 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.
NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.
