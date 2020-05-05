Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,975 put options.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

