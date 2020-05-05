Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hershey Call Options (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,779 call options.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.