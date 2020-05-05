Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 157,986 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 87,770 call options.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 592,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 98,469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 294,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 182,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

