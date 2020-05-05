Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after buying an additional 421,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.