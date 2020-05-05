Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

