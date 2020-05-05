Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.58.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

