Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

