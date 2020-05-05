Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,156 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,433 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

