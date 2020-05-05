Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,858 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in BP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 64,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in BP by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

