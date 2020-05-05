Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,423 Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 282.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

