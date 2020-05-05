Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,407 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

