Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 11,057.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTT opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

