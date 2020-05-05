Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,527 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

