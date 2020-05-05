Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

