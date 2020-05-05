Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $968,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

