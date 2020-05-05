Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of BGC Partners worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.82. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGCP. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

