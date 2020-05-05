Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $853,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE BRO opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

