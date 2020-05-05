Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.