Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,733,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,083,891.08.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

