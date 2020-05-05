Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 512.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

