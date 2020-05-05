Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.7% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.1% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 139,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 762,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

