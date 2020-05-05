Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.