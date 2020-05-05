Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PACCAR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,830. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

