Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 960 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,772,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 162,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

