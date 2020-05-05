Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 861 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.