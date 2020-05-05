Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 38,931 Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1,106.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 342,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 77,653 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

ESGE stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

