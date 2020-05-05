Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 253 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $269.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

