Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 210.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $321.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

