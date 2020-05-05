Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

